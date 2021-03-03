“Rush”ing to Success Former WTC student speaks at SC Rural Summit

Amoira Rush is a Williamsburg County local superstar consistently excelling in academics and inspiring students to pursue big dreams. She is the daughter of Angela McClary Rush and Corey Rush, Andrews S.C. natives.
Rush graduated from C.E. Murray High School in Greeleyville, S.C. as the class Valedictorian in 2018. During high school she was enrolled in Williamsburg Technical College’s Dual Enrollment Program available to local High School Students. In the summer of 2017, she applied to the Bill and Melinda Gates Scholarship Program with low expectations. She says her mother really pushed her to do it and thought she would be a perfect candidate for the award. Rush spent many hours working on the scholarship that included lengthy essays and finally an interview process. She received news that she was chosen as 1 of the 300 winners out of the 30,000 applicants nationwide while on her Senior trip to Universal Studios and “could not believe it.” The Bill and Melinda Gates Scholarship pays tuition, room and board, books and meals for college students throughout the entire undergrad program. “This is the greatest achievement of my life thus far,” said Rush.
When it came time to select a college, she quickly chose Clemson University because “it feels like home.” She says Clemson holds similar values to her and focuses on things such as diversity and inclusion. Rush is in the honors program at Clemson studying Biological Sciences with a minor in Psychology with plans to attend medical school after college. When asked why she choose this path she said she had great teachers. “Sonia Rush Harvin and Jimmy Miller were my science teachers at C.E. Murray and they fostered that love for science,” she said.
Rush is currently on the Dean’s List and involved in campus life through organizations such as the Black Honors Association, President of the Mu Psi Chapter of Sigma Gamma Ro Sorority Inc., and the Minority Association of Pre-Medical Students. In addition, she serves as a student mentor for the college of science, and actively participates in community service. Recently the S.C. Department of Commerce reached out to her about being a guest speaker for the 2021 S.C. Rural Summit being held virtually on March 1 and 2. She immediately jumped on the opportunity and hopes her success will motivate other students to overcome, no matter the circumstances you are up against. Williamsburg Technical College is so proud of its growing list of alumni pursuing big things. Enrollment for Summer 2021 classes begins March 31.