Rising waters

Continued rainfall through the week produced ponding on roadways throughout the county, aggravating already swollen rivers and saturated grounds.
As of Friday, February 19, the Black River in Kingstree had reached minor flood stage and was expected to crest Sunday. At 14 feet, flood waters will continue to affect immediate areas along the river. Rising water levels were also expected to reach Highway 41 in Andrews at 14.5 feet.
As flood warnings continue for most area rivers, rainfall is expected to break by Tuesday, but return again by the upcoming weekend.
Rounds of heavy rain weren’t the only reason to blame as many residents expressed frustration over the current road conditions, taking to social media to vent. Rushing waters on Long Branch Road in Greeleyville was a cause of concern as several citizens commented as to how the road floods anytime there is rain.
Citizens are urged to keep in mind the National Weather Service’s “Turn Around Don’t Drown” campaign that warns of the hazards of walking or driving a vehicle through flood waters. Flood waters may contain snakes and insects; sharp objects and debris; and oil, gasoline, industrial waste, or even raw sewage. Remember that roadways may be washed out under flood waters so do not attempt to drive through flooded areas.