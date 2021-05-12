Rhems man arrested

A Rhems man was arrested on May 5, in connection with a child pornography investigation, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.
Fifty-year-old Steven Lee Hewitt, Sr., who is on the state’s sex offender registry for a previous crime, was charged with five counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
GCSO investigators attached to the Internet Crimes Against Children task force said that Hewitt was allegedly using the Internet to send and receive sexual-explicit pictures and videos of minor children.
In 2018, he was convicted of first-degree sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 11.
Hewitt was released from prison in December 2020 and is currently being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.