Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office, Environmental Control Division’s David Scott crouched in the small space and waited patiently until the tiny pooch made his way to his arms.
Photo by Michaele Duke
Rescuers entered three separate drainage pipes searching for a stranded puppy last Thursday. The puppy was safely extracted after an hour of work.
Photo by Michaele Duke
Puppy rescued from drain
BY MICHAELE DUKE
news@kingtreenews.com
Updated
A small white puppy that was stuck in a drain system was rescued with the help of several Williamsburg County personnel. On Thursday, February 25, a little ingenuity played into coaxing the dirty and wet fellow into the arms of Environmental Control Division’s David Scott who crouched patiently until he was within reach.