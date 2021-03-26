Phillips recipient of state award

Each year the South Carolina Chapter of the National Emergency Number Association and the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials present the Palmetto Award to a person who reflects exceptional professionalism in the field of emergency communications and inspires others in the field.
Joseph “Joey” Phillips is the latest recipient of the major award. Phillips, better known as Tugboat, has been a dispatcher with the Williamsburg County Emergency Manage-ment Division/E-911 for 19 years. His dedication, professionalism and core values are well-known throughout the agency. E-911 Chief of Communications Myeisa Miller nominated Phillips. In her letter of recommendation Miller espouses her co-worker’s qualities, saying in part, “His life centers around helping the citizens of Williamsburg County in their time of need…Joey goes above and beyond the call of duty to make sure that our first responders are safe and our citizens get the help they need in a timely manner.”
Director Vivian Bufkin said Philips deserves the award. “Joey deserves the Palmetto award because of his dedication,” she said. “He has worked in dispatch for many years; he is also a volunteer fireman for bother the city and the county. He is always on time and fills in when we need him. Who better to deserve this award than Joey?”
Phillips’ field of work dates back over 24 years. At the age of 16 he was a member of the Junior Explorer with the Kingstree Police Department. He would go on to work for the department till he was hired at the E-911 agency. He admits the job isn’t the easiest and not for everyone. “It has its ups and downs,” he said. Phillips is one of the unseen heroes, which means they oftentimes don’t have closure because they don’t know the end result of a call. He took the call regarding the Sept. 23, 2019, murder of postal employee Irene Pressley as well as house fires where children perished. “It’s not been all smiles and giggles,” he said. It may not be but his family keeps him stable. “I have a loving wife and sweet daughter that keep me going,” he said. “This job ain’t for everybody but I choose this career to help people.”