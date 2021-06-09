Pee Dee Coalition receives May Image Award

The Williamsburg HomeTown Chamber presented the Image Award to the Pee Dee Coalition against Domestic and Sexual Assault for May. Pee Dee Coalition is a non-profit organization dedicated to the reduction of sexual assault, family violence, child abuse and to the needs of victims. Freda Cox, Williamsburg County Service Coordinator for the past 26 years, said the Coalition was organized in 1986 in Florence and now serves Florence, Darlington, Marion, Chesterfield, Marlboro, Dillon, and Williamsburg Counties. Satellite Crisis Centers are in each county where services are available through a toll -free crisis line on a 24- hour basis and daily through each center. Ms. Cox also noted there is no charge to victims as the Coalition is non- profit. The coalition acquired a building in Kingstree in 2018, and with local support, a long-range plan, and extensive remodeling the community now has a place to assist those who need help or protection. The beautiful old building in the Court House Square also includes an outdoor space that provides a place of calm and serenity for clients. Ms. Cox noted that local support has been strong, but it also takes local assistance to keep the building and programs in place. The Pee Dee Coalition is governed by a volunteer Board of Directors that reflects the diversity of the service area. Mary Grace McGee, local Board Chair, explained how she was impressed with the staff and how they interact and support the women who use their services. She also expressed how grateful the Coalition was to have a home in the county and for the support of the community.