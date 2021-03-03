Patent granted

Corporal Sonya Whack has been with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office since 2019. She currently serves as a School District Resource Officer and has 16 years in law enforcement.
Her job is fulfilling. “I love my kids,” she said of children at the Kingstree Middle Magnet School of the Arts. “They are darlings.” Whack’s interests expand beyond the badge to include the creation of a feminine product that could change the way women treat Candidiasis, a common yeast infection in women.
Whack was recently awarded a U.S. Patent for her invention; an applicator that delivers a measured quantity of a medication in a time-released manner while eliminating much of the inconvenience of conventional means. It only took her 13-and-half-years.
In 2012, she came up with a new idea of the applicator. She reached out to several pharmaceutical companies, as well as big names in show business. Ten years pass and she hears back from a major company. “They wouldn’t talk to me about the product until I had a patent,” she said.
She then contacted a company that guides someone along the way through the patent and marketing process. The patent wasn’t granted overnight. “I had no idea how much goes into applying for them,” she said. Her second try was granted. Now she waits for an investor. “I am currently waiting on an investor from a manufacturing company to be a partner with me,” she said. “I am extremely excited!”