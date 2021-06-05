Notice of CAPTURERX data breach

FLORENCE, S.C. (June 4, 2021) – HopeHealth was recently notified that CaptureRx, a third-party business associate provides certain pharmacy support services to many health care providers, experienced a data breach earlier this year that involved over 1.6 million patients at over 120 health care facilities nationwide. This included 963 HopeHealth patients, primarily in the Williamsburg County area. CaptureRx is in the process of sending written notice to all patients affected by the breach.
What happened?
According to information provided by CaptureRx, the data breach occurred on February 6, 2021. Most of the 932 HopeHealth patients affected were pharmacy customers at the Fred’s Pharmacy (now closed) in Kingstree between 2017 and 2019. The remaining 31 patients were customers of the Rite-Aid Pharmacy (now closed) formerly located on Pine Street during the same time period.
What information was involved?
The breached data contained patients’ first and last names, dates of birth, and prescription information. We can report with confidence that no medical records or financial details including credit card and banking information has been affected.
What is being done?
HopeHealth is issuing this notice to ensure that all affected patients are informed of this incident and that affected patients are aware of the resources being made available to them. In addition, CaptureRX is in the process of sending written notification to all patients affected by the breach and has established a toll-free line dedicated to addressing questions or otherwise providing assistance for affected patients. The toll-free number is (855) 654-0919 and is available Monday – Friday from 9am – 9pm.
What can patients do?
As with any type of information breach, we encourage patients to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review their account statements and explanation of benefits forms, and to monitor their free credit reports for suspicious activity and to detect errors. More detailed steps are provided by CaptureRx in "Steps You Can Take to Protect Personal Information."
More Information
If there are updates to this important matter, they will be found on our website at www.hope-health.org. Patients with concerns relating to this third-party breach may contact HopeHealth’s director of corporate compliance & ethics, John Outlaw, at 843-667-9414. Media inquiries can be directed to HopeHealth’s director of community relations, Tiffany Straus, at 843-245-2291.