No criminal prosecution

An investigation into the results of a forensic study highlighting practices by the Williamsburg County Transit Authority will not result in criminal prosecution — according to the Third Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
On March 3, 2020, the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by County Supervisor Tiffany Wright to review a study that was conducted by the Hicks Guerry Group, an outside accounting firm.
The 45-page document covering a 12-month period from June 30, 2018 through June 30, 2019 provided information and findings by the group in areas such as bank accounts, sale of and proper custody of assets and internal controls.
On March 6, 2020, the sheriff’s office sent a copy of the study to the solicitor’s office as well as the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
The solicitor informed a SLED agent in charge that there was a “lack of substantial evidence to prosecute anyone for a violation of the criminal laws of this state.”
“Based on the evidence submitted and reviewed by our office, officials at the WTA conducted business in an informal and capricious fashion,” the solicitor’s office said. “The audit of records at WTA showed a lack of oversight over inventory and personnel.
“There were serious violations of procedures to keep inventory, accounts and records correct.”
Previous reporting by the Times found that the proper custody of assets was not properly handled.
For example, 109 license plates were lying around, 58 of those still listed as active with the S.C. Highway Department. There were only 39 vehicles with active plates, the report said.
A sample of one transit driver’s route manifest report verses payroll records for a 14-week period from June 30, 2019, through October 6, 2019, show the driver had actual run times of 391 hours, downtime of 459 hours (periods where his/her route had a longer than 1.5 hour break) and the employee was paid for 657 hours.
“This brought me to an understanding that we just have to be mindful of how we all do business and making sure we all do it in proper order,” Wright previously said about the findings of the study. “The stuff that you do can be interpreted as being not done correctly if we don’t follow proper policies and procedures that have been put in place.”
The sheriff’s office said that they “reached out to independent investigators and authorities who could be trusted to tell us the truth without any bias or political agenda.
“Based on the review and recommendation of SLED and the statement of the solicitor, we now consider our investigation concluded unless additional evidence is forthcoming.”