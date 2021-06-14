+2 Black River: What’s old Kingstree to Georgetown could be part of new state park Tying together much of the Black Scenic River – which is a 75-mile portion of the 151-mile-long Black River – a proposed new state park from Kingstree to Georgetown would be unique in South Carolina, and also a rarity among state parks around the country.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first in a series of articles about the proposed state park. Future articles will include comments from the public meetings and looks at several of the properties that would be included in the “Black River Water Trail & Park Network.

Georgetown is the third oldest town in the state. But before Georgetown, there was Willtown.

Willtown was established in 1698 on Black Mingo Creek, near where it joins the Black River. Georgetown was laid out in 1729 and became a port of entry in 1732.

The oldest existing boat built in colonial days in America was recovered at Brown’s Ferry where S.C. 51 crosses the Black River.

The boat was raised in 1976 and is on display in the Rice Museum on Front Street in Georgetown.

New state park possible

The history of Willtown, the Black River Vessel, colonial and Revolutionary War settlements, and Indian and Gullah cultures will all be part of the culture and history honored in a proposed park.

Nothing is set in stone yet for a park, but discussions among multiple organizations and local and state agencies indicate the park would run from Kingstree in Williamsburg County to Rocky Point Community Forest in the Choppee community of Georgetown County.

The Black River joins with the Great Pee Dee River about a mile before the U.S. 17 bridges at Georgetown. The Waccamaw and Sampit rivers also flow together there to form Winyah Bay. Not too many miles south of Georgetown, the North Santee and South Santee rivers bring soil to form the Santee Delta. The South Santee also marks the boundary with Charleston County.

Such a park would not be contiguous or touching other parts of the park. Rather, various existing properties would be included in sites spread along the river.

“Synergy” is a good, fancy word

Basically, “synergy” means the whole is greater than the sum of its parts.

Consider a cake. You have a raw egg, flour, milk, oil and flavoring. Just sitting by themselves, those ingredients are OK but not wonderful.

If you add in a skilled cook and an oven, those raw ingredients and a few more can become a beautiful and delicious way to celebrate a kid’s or a grown-up’s birthday, or a wedding between a loving couple.

What have we got?

Back two decades ago, a 75-mile portion of the Black River was designated as the Black Scenic River. People and agencies working on securing that designation laid a basis for recognizing the value in protecting the waterway. As the group spent several more years on the project, the economic downturn of 2008 and 2009 stalled the efforts.

Meanwhile, several local governments, private nonprofit groups and individuals worked on their individual plans to establish such places as protected lands by The Nature Conservancy, county parks, water trails, boat landings and more.

The overall effort is a project of South Carolina State Parks, the Open Space Institute, The Nature Conservancy, Ducks Unlimited, the Butler Conservation Fund's Black River Cypress Preserve, the National Park Service, EarthDesign, Winyah Rivers Alliance, and South Carolina Conservation Bank.

Over the past few years, representatives of these various groups would talk and get together to explore ideas with one another. Even more ideas have grown from those conversations.

There are currently two major efforts underway that include the Black River and protected lands.

These ongoing projects have resulted in a recently-published “Black Scenic River Management Plan” and the idea for a proposed “Black River Water Trail & Park Network.”

Already, public meetings were held earlier in May in Georgetown, Andrews and Kingstree to present the idea of a new state park to interested citizens. People at each meeting were invited to listen during the presentations, ask questions and offer ideas.

Share your thoughts

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the Open Space Institute and others are seeking input on the idea of a state park and water trail project.

There’s a “storymap” document: https://tinyurl.com/BlackRiverStoryMap.

In the storymap's "Participate" section, there are two surveys designed to solicit feedback from the public. The first is a short questionnaire designed to find out how people are currently accessing and using the river, and what new public access points they would like to see. Second is a longer community survey designed to gauge support for the initiative.

Filling in a hole

“If you look at the map of all 47 South Carolina state parks, the biggest hole you’ll find is right here,” said Samantha Queen of the state's Parks Recreation and Tourism Department.

Maria Whitehead said the Black River Initiative is about connections.

“It’s about connecting people to the river, and it’s about connecting sites alo ng the river,” she said.

Whitehead is from the Back Swamp area in Florence County. She’s currently senior project manager with the Open Space Institute, and has also worked with The Nature Conservancy.

She and others with these projects would like to hear from people about what they would like to have available in the proposed state park.

To learn more, log on to https://tinyurl.com/BlackRiverStoryMap.