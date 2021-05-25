New rescue truck is KFD’s pride and joy

A good deal, coupled with a lot of dedication and hard work, has allowed a heavy-duty rescue truck to become the Kingstree Fire Department’s new pride and joy.
For several years the Department made use of a light rescue truck that was on loan to it through the Federal Excess Property Program, administered in South Carolina by the SC Forestry Commission. However, when its term was up, the KFD had to return it to Forestry.
A new rescue truck then went on Chief Tim Duke’s wish list. But that came with a steep price tag of about $340,000.
So, when the Town of Kingstree found out that the Forestry Commission also administers the Firefighter Program, which allows fire departments across the state to obtain title to vehicles they get through the program, and that Forestry had a heavy-duty rescue truck available, the Chief, Kingstree Mayor Darren Tisdale, and Kingstree Town Manager Richard Treme went to Columbia to take a look.
They liked what they saw, and when the town manager asked how much it would cost the town to get the truck, the Forestry Commission official told them it would amount to transport costs and the town manager’s signature. Transport costs were $2,750, and Chief Duke and Town Manager Treme estimate that the town has spent in total between $12,000 and $15,000 to get the truck in shape.
The truck was custom-built for use on an Air Force base in Ohio, and the Ohio winters had taken a toll on the undercarriage of the vehicle. The town had that repaired, replaced all four tires, and the firefighters detailed the truck to get it into service. “The guys really worked hard to get this thing in service,” Chief Duke said.
The truck is outfitted with a light tower that can be raised to illuminate an accident scene at night. It also carries the “jaws of life” which is used to rescue trapped accident victims as well as other equipment needed in accident and other rescue situations.
Duke said that had the Town of Kingstree bought a truck of this caliber new, it would easily have cost $500,000.
The new truck joins the department’s three pumpers, one aerial-ladder truck, and a dive trailer.