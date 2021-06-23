Nearly 900 students make President's List at CCU

CONWAY, SC - 898 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University were named to the President's List for the Spring 2021 semester. Students who made the President's List achieved a 4.0 GPA for the semester. Among those students were:
Thomas Cokley, a Exercise and Sport Science major from Lake City.
Gerald Garrett, a Communication major from Johnsonville.
Joseph Garrett, a Communication major from Johnsonville.
Mary Newton, a Psychology major from Andrews.
Haley Owens, a Early Childhood Educ Pre-Major major from Hemingway.
Alyson Poston, a Public Health major from Johnsonville.
Destiny Poston, a Psychology major from Hemingwa.
Armani Sumpter, a Public Health major from Hemingway.
Chante Taylor, a Accounting Pre-Major major from Hemingway.
Breanna Thornell, a Information Technology major from Andrews.
Demondre Williams, a Middle Grades Educ. Pre-Major major from Johnsonville.
