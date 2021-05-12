Under clear-blue skies on May 6, dozens of Williamsburg County citizens came together on the grounds of the county courthouse to observe the 70th annual National Day of Prayer.
“Every year as a community we get to gather as pastors, leaders in the community, neighbors, friends and to join together with other brothers and sisters around our nation and spend some very specific time in prayer and I’m so overjoyed that we get this opportunity,” the Rev. Ian Geimer of the First Baptist Church said in welcoming the more than 40 gathered. “The Lord has given us a beautiful day. Amen? And we want to take advantage of that.”
Last year’s event was not able to be held in person due to COVID-19 precautions with this year’s theme as “Lord, pour out your love, life, and liberty.”
“I don’t know about you but I’m thankful that we’re in a place of freedom today,” Geimer said. “That we can stand right here out in the middle of the community and speak the name of Jesus, knowing that we’re free people to do that.”
Williamsburg County Supervisor Dr. Tiffany Wright said that she hoped the observance would be the first of many opportunities the community would have to do something important for the future of the area.
“We were not able to do this last year, so I am just so elated at the fact that we have traveled through a long journey and this is our opportunity now all standing together, able to do something like this and come together,” Wright said.
Prayers were led by many guest speakers that included the Rev. Don Muncie (Williamsburg Presbyterian, Kingstree), Pam Tisdale (Williamsburg County Intercessory Prayer Team), James Graham (True Word of Faith Worship Center), Allen Smith (Kingstree Church of God), Robert Jolly (Kingstree Presbyterian Church), Rev. Alice Wright (Greater St. John AME, Salters), Rev. Katherine Haselden Crimm (Kingstree United Methodist Church) and Rusty Crimm.
The Rev. Lester Steedley of Broad Swamp Pentecostal Holiness Church provided the music.
The Rev. Muncie acknowledged the differences in the different church denominations that were gathered, but said they were all there for same purpose.
“Even though we worship in different ways, we worship the same Lord, the Savior Jesus Christ,” Rev. Muncie said. “May we bless his name together.
“May we live in unity with each other, being a model for the church. Let it begin with us.”
For an hour on May 6, Williamsburg County was one.