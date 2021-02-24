Mouzon-Scott named to Fall 2020 Dean’s List at University of South Carolina Sumter

Marissa Mouzon-Scott of Kingstree was among more than 125 students who made the Dean’s List in the Fall 2020 semester.
To reach this academic achievement, students must maintain a grade point average of 3.50 or higher earned on a minimum of 12 credited semester hours at the end of the previous semester.
About USC Sumter
USC Sumter is located in the heart of the state, about 45 miles east of the capitol of Columbia, South Carolina. USC Sumter became a University campus in 1973 and today has an enrollment of about 1,300 per academic year. USC Sumter confers two-year associate’s degrees and offers baccalaureate degree programs in education and business through USC Aiken. Palmetto College offers nineteen bachelors degrees that can be completed on the USC Sumter campus. To learn more, visit uscsumter.edu or call (803) 775-8727.