Motorcyclists killed in crash

Two motorcyclists were killed in a crash that happened on Sunday, May 30, 2021 near Piney Forest Road in Williamsburg County.
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, at approximately 5:00 p.m., the driver of a 2019 Nissan pickup traveling north on SC 41 failed to yield the right of way when turning left and struck two motorcyclists traveling south on SC 41.
Both motorcycle drivers were thrown from their bikes and killed. Both had been wearing helmet at the time of the collision. The driver of pickup was wearing a seat belt.
The crash is currently under investigation