More than 2,100 make the Dean's List at CCU

CONWAY, SC - 2,121 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University were named to the Dean's List for the Spring 2021 semester. Students who make the Dean's List have achieved a grade point average between 3.5-3.99 for the semester. Among those students are:
Winter Grace Baylor, a Elementary Education major from Andrews.
Emily Brett, a Early Childhood Education major from Andrews.
Sheila Brown, a Sociology major from Hemingway.
Jordan Cantey, a Exercise and Sport Science major from Kingstree.
Amryaunna Cobb, a Management major from Kingstree.
Kiara Davis, a Accounting Pre-Major major from Johnsonville.
Lillianne Elliott, a Graphic Design major from Lake City.
Ashley Evans, a Special Education Multi-Categorical major from Andrews..
David Foy, a Management Pre-Major major from Andrews.
Katherine Gamble, a Early Childhood Educ Pre-Major major from Hemingway.
E'Nyzeia Hudson, a Applied Mathematics major from Kingstree.
De'Asia Linnen, a Early Childhood Education major from Hemingway.
Tarrynn Marsh, a Health Administration major from Hemingway.
Kaliyah Miller, a Public Health major from Hemingway.
Kelvin Moore, a Accounting major from Andrews.
Heaven Nelson, a Psychology major from Greeleyville.
Devin Parker, a Communication major from Hemingway.
Sarah Parker, a Psychology major from Hemingway.
Callie Rogers, a Sociology, Women's and Gender Studies major from Andrews.
Ladarius Scott, a Management major from Andrews.
Cornelius Smith, a Information Technology major from Nesmith.
Imani Williams, a Public Health major from Kingstree.
Breanna Bowen, a Elementary Education major from Lake City.
