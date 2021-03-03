Million Hearts® recognizes HopeHealth for innovation and commitment to preventing heart attacks and strokes

Million Hearts® – a national initiative to prevent one million heart attacks and strokes in five years – is proud to recognize HopeHealth, located in Florence, SC, for excellence in preventing heart attacks and strokes. HopeHealth was selected based upon the use of innovative care strategies and their prevention and treatment achievements.
The Million Hearts® Hospitals & Health Systems Recognition Program acknowledges institutions working to improve the cardiovascular health of the population and communities they serve through the priority areas of:
•keeping people healthy
•optimizing care
•improving outcomes for priority populations
•innovating for health
“On behalf of CDC and our Million Hearts® team, we are pleased to recognize HopeHealth for their dedication and commitment to improving the cardiovascular health of their patients, employees and community,” said Laurence Sperling, M.D., executive director of Million Hearts®. “HopeHealth is an excellent example of how an institution can work to keep people healthy, optimize cardiovascular care, and focus on priority populations to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and cardiovascular events in America.”
The Million Hearts® Hospitals & Health Systems Recognition Program is a national effort intended to promote innovative approaches to tackle the leading causes of heart disease and stroke. The Million Hearts® Hospitals & Health Systems Recognition Program provides an opportunity for hospitals and health care organizations to get involved in Million Hearts® and to be recognized for the important work they are doing. It also enables participants to identify new areas and ways in which they can prevent cardiovascular events. Some 1.6 million people in the U.S. have a heart attack or stroke each year.