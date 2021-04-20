Madie is making a difference

Pee Dee Healthy Start, Inc. Executive Director/CEO Madie A. Robinson has been an expert on rural health issues for over 30 years. She said her career was actually an accident. She worked as a case worker with the Department of Social Services. It was her work in foster care that promoted her to attain her Masters in social work. At that time there wasn’t a position open so she went to work with the Health Department and later worked at the state office that would last 10 years. During this time, she expanded her role as a social worker that included the Area Health Education Center at McLeod as well as the Rural Infant Care project which focused on infant mortality. Robinson had found her niche.
The agency provides services to include prepare for, find, and keep a job, healthy relationship education, co-parenting skills, communication skills and other services for women of childbearing age. “Whenever you’re able to work with women and to see them become advocates for self is rewarding,” said Robinson.
However, Robinson’s early efforts to serve the African American family were in jeopardy. A consortium was formed with a mission to develop a plan for sustainability that resulted in Pee Dee Healthy Start, Inc., a 501-c-3 organization. In 2014, the organization was not refunded and the group appealed to groups, councils and others for funding. They were able to apply for and was awarded a federal grant Healthy Start Eliminating Disparities in Perinatal Health. In 2015 and 2019 additional funding opportunities helped the agency keep its doors open in seven counties. “With all the programs we do, we have to provide an evidence-based curriculum,” said Robinson. The curriculum includes home visitation and support but because of COVID-19, they had to shift and realign the activities through virtual online or telephone communication. Robinson said this has presented a set of problems of its own. “Some people don’t have telephones or have a problem with broadband,” she said.
Robinson said the importance of good health practices is vital and she hopes to diversify funding in order to expand. “You never know who our story might attract.” she said.
The agency is located in the Williamsburg County Health Department at 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy. # A, Kingstree. For more information call (843) 662-1482 or visit the website at www.pdhs.org.