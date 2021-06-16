Love Is Not

The Impact of Safe Housing on Domestic Violence Survivors
According to nnedv.org, the intersection of domestic violence, homelessness, and housing insecurity is undeniable, as lack of safe and affordable housing is often reported as one of the primary barriers survivors of domestic violence face when they choose to leave an abusive partner. Domestic violence is one of the leading causes of homelessness for women and their children. More than 90 percent of homeless women experience severe physical or sexual abuse at some point in their lives, and 63 percent have been victims of domestic or sexual violence.
Although safe housing can provide a pathway to freedom, there are many barriers that prevent survivors from obtaining or maintaining safe and affordable housing. The majority of survivors experience financial abuse, meaning that they have not had access to the family finances, have been prohibited from working, or have had their credit scores destroyed by the abusive partner. Victims may also face discrimination in accessing or maintaining housing based on the violent or criminal actions of perpetrators. Additionally, victims are limited in the locations and types of housing they can access because of their unique safety and confidentiality needs, and many housing or homelessness assistance programs have barriers that inadvertently exclude victims of violence.
The National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV) is dedicated to addressing these issues and working to enhance the housing options available to survivors. Through the annual Domestic Violence Counts census, stories and statistics about survivors’ experiences, including their access to safe housing are collected.
Through this program, "survivors and their children now have the opportunity to settle into a safe environment. Our goal is to empower survivors and secure not only permanent housing, but also their independence.” – Puerto Rico Advocate
For speaking opportunities email me at m.ard3@yahoo.com.
The National Hotline for Domestic Violence is 1-800- 799-SAFE.
Call Pee Dee Coalition at 1-800-273-1820 or 843-354-6481.
Pee Dee Coalitions website is www.peedeecoalition.org.
The Alternatives to Violence - 843-673-2008.