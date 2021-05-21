“Love is Not”

A recent report by Susan Bryan on apnews.com states that domestic violence cases against native women and children surged over the past year due to the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic. During a virtual two-day summit, Native American leaders from New Mexico and the Navajo Nation concentrated on the termination of violence against Indigenous women and children. Advocates sharing their stories pointed out the lockdown and stay at home orders that were introduced in the first few months of the coronavirus outbreak. Many domestic violence victims were stuck at home with their abusers, believing there was nowhere else to turn while advocates themselves faced challenges getting to work and finding new ways to connect with victims and share information about resources. They refer to the coronavirus as the “shadow pandemic” because of its surging effects on victims, law enforcement, and advocacy groups.
“When we return to our gatherings and ceremonies, deer dinners, feasts and dances, though we will be missing some who we lost and loved dearly, the lessons of this past year will not be in vain,” said the mother and Laguna Pueblo member. “It is my sincere hope that when we all leave our time here together, we are inspired to make things better — better for our women, better for our children and for all the people we love who might experience violence in their lives.”
For decades, the coalition (responsible for the summit) and their partners have been trying to contend with the issue of violence towards Native Americans. Even though the violence has been occurring for much longer, the problem failed to make headlines until the past few years as more Indigenous people went missing or were found dead. Native American women have experienced the highest rates of homicide. Reports state that the cases of missing and murdered Native Americans nationwide is unknown. Numerous cases go unreported, the state does not track them, and some are undocumented.
For speaking opportunities email me at m.ard3@yahoo.com.
The National Hotline for Domestic Violence is 1-800- 799-SAFE.
Call Pee Dee Coalition at 1-800-273-1820 or 843-354-6481.
Pee Dee Coalitions website is www.peedeecoalition.org.
The Alternatives to Violence - 843-673-2008.