Local students take part in virtual SC Bar mock trial competitions

Students representing 38 teams from middle schools and high schools across South Carolina demonstrated their court room skills in the first-ever joint SC Bar Regional Mock Trial Competition on Feb. 26 and 27. The event was held virtually – another first-time development for the competition – in light of the ongoing pandemic.
“Mock Trial is an amazing program that has a lasting impact on the lives of our participants – students, teachers, attorney coaches, and judges,” said Cynthia H. Cothran, the South Carolina Bar’s Law Related Education (LRE) director. “With this year’s added virtual component, all participants are showing their determination and perseverance to overcome life’s challenges and succeed at something they enjoy doing. We hope everyone has a memorable competition experience.”
Students filled the roles of attorneys, witnesses, bailiffs and timekeepers in the fictitious negligence case, Corey Stark v Springs Park, Inc. Demonstrating mastery of their roles, students presented the case before a panel of volunteer lawyers and judges hailing from every corner of the state. Each team was judged on its presentation skills, rather than the legal merits of the case. Participating schools included CE Murray Middle and High.
The High School State Competition will be held virtually March 11-13 with a total of the 12 top teams advancing from regional competitions, and the State Champion will compete in the virtual National Competition May 8-9. Middle Schools will not participate in a state competition.
The Mock Trial Program is sponsored by the SC Bar’s LRE Division, which was developed in 1976 to improve the ability of teachers to instruct law related education. The program is supported by the Bar’s LRE Committee and made possible through a SC Bar Foundation Interest on Lawyer Trust Accounts grant and the SC Bar. The program cultivates understanding of the legal system as well as critical thinking skills, problem analysis and teamwork.
About the South Carolina Bar:
The South Carolina Bar is a statewide organization dedicated to improving the legal profession, the law and the administration of justice for all South Carolinians. It serves more than 17,000 lawyer members and provides resources to educators and citizens of the Palmetto State.