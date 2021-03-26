You have permission to edit this article.
Local students attend Boy’s/Girl’s State

AnnLaRue Watts and Sara Elizabeth Coker pic
AnnLaRue Watts and Sara Elizabeth Coker

Conner Kellahan and Holden Erwin pic
Conner Kellahan and Holden Erwin

The W.J. (Billy) Britton American Legion Post #8 and the Ladies Auxiliary were happy to have sponsored four students to Palmetto Boy’s State and Palmetto Girl’s State.  Two boys were chosen to attend Boys State at Anderson University in Anderson, SC. Holden Erwin and Conner Kellahan represented Williamsburg Academy.  Two girls Sara Elizabeth Coker and AnnLaRue Watts were chosen to attend Presbyterian College and represent Williamsburg Academy.

Palmetto Boy’s State and Palmetto Girl’s State are a unique week long leadership and citizenship training programs sponsored by the American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary.  Rising high school seniors are chosen to participate.  They experience simulated local and state government political campaigns, elections, and the election processes. They also learn about the principles of citizenship and civil service from guest speakers and through service projects.  

Due to the Covid virus the students weren’t able to physically attend this year.

