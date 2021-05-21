Local fire departments receive ‘Fire Safe South Carolina’ community designation

The Kingstree Fire Department along with the Williamsburg County Fire Department has received a “Fire Safe South Carolina” community designation, sharing the honor with 80 other departments across 33 counties in the state.
The recipients are those who have actively worked to develop community risk plans for their jurisdictions in 2020.
“The enthusiasm for obtaining this designation continues to grow, and we remain encouraged by active participation,” South Carolina Community Risk Reduction Chief Josh Fulbright said. “We congratulate the 80 designees, and even with the pandemic, are excited to see a 40 percent increase from last year. We look forward to recognizing them during the June Fire-Rescue Conference in Columbia, along with those from 2019 who could not be fully recognized last year.”
A press release said that the 80 designated departments continually work to reduce fire-related injuries in the state, thereby decreasing the risks for residents and firefighters. They also promote consistent fire safety messaging and stress the importance of providing all relative data collected at fire scenes.
“Despite challenges associated with the pandemic, it is clear these fire departments continue to provide fire and life safety information to their local citizens,” the release said.
The recipients took creative as well as virtual approaches to community risk reduction and documented educational opportunities for nearly 55,000 citizens in their communities. Additionally, more than 1,300 fire service members were trained through the Community Risk Reduction curriculum, and more than 80 fire departments were represented during the annual Life Safety Education Conference.
Fulbright acknowledges the program is effective because of its dedicated community partners.
“With fire departments receiving more than 9,000 smoke alarms donated from their growing list of community partners, these relationships are an important part of this life-saving program.”
Launched in 2017, Fire Safe SC’s partners include the S.C. State Firefighters’ Association, the S.C. State Association of Fire Chiefs and the S.C. Fire Marshal Association.