Largest study on litter in America released

Keep America Beautiful is thrilled to announce the summary of our 2020 study on litter in America. The Keep America Beautiful 2020 National Litter Study provides a detailed understanding of the quantity, composition, and sources of litter across the United States.
The 2020 Study is a follow-up to our landmark 2009 study, which builds on a history of science-based litter research started by Keep America Beautiful in 1969.
Key findings include:
• Nearly 50 billion pieces of litter along U.S. roadways and waterways
• Slightly more litter along waterways (25.9B) than roadways (23.7B)
• 152 items for each U.S. resident
• More than 2,000 pieces of litter per mile (both roadway and waterway)
• 90% of people surveyed believe litter is a problem in their state
• 6 billion pieces more than 4 inches in size
• Most littered item remains cigarette butts, but this litter is down almost 70%
• 207.1M PPE items littered
“This data will help inform our programs for years to come addressing both litter on the ground and the act of littering,” said Dr. Helen Lowman, Keep America Beautiful President and CEO. “Our many diverse partners, our 700 affiliate organizations, and the millions of volunteers activated annually will use this data to work towards our vision that everyone in America lives in a beautiful community.”
To download the Litter Study Summary Report visit https://kab.org/litter-study/