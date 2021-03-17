KPD Incident Reports through February 25

January 17 - Petit Larceny, Live Oak, Kingstree
January 26 - Larceny- All Other, E. Main St., Kingstree
January 31 - Attempted Larceny over $2,000.00 in Value, N. Longstreet St. (Quality Inn Motel), Kingstree
•Stolen Television, N. Longstreet St., Kingstree
•Property Damage, N. Longstreet St., Kingstree
February 2 - Public Intoxication, 2nd Ave. and Bower St., Kingstree
•Larceny, E. Main St. (Family Dollar), Kingstree
February 3 - Stolen Vehicle Tag, E. Main St., Kingstree
February 5 - Informational Purpose, N. Jackson St., Kingstree
•Abandon Vehicle, Thorne Ave., Kingstree
•Breach of Trust, Reed St. (Royal Knight Apts.), Kingstree
February 6 - Trespass of Real Property, N. Longstreet St. (Quality Inn), Kingstree
•Welfare Check, Marion St., Kingstree
February 9 - Misplaced Handgun, Nelson Blvd., Kingstree
•Harassment- & Former Officer Complaint, E. Main St. (Quick Credit), Kingstree
•Larceny- All Other, 2nd Ave., Kingstree
•Burglary/Breaking & Entering, N. Brooks St., Kingstree
February 11 - Theft from Vehicle, Nelson Blvd., Kingstree
•Theft from Vehicle, N. Longstreet St., Kingstree
•Larceny- All Other, Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Kingstree
February 13 - Hit and Run, N. Longstreet St., Kingstree
February 15 - Informational Purpose, Tomlinson St., Kingstree
February 16 - Incident Not Reported, Brooks St., Kingstree
•Public Disturbance, N. Longstreet St. (Town Hall), Kingstree
•Vandalism of Property, 2nd Ave., Kingstree
February 17 - Verbal Confrontation, Highland Dr., Kingstree
February 20 - Theft from Motor Vehicle, N. Academy St. (Bee Hive), Kingstree
•Theft from Motor Vehicle, E. Brooks St., Kingstree
•Open Door, Reed St., Kingstree
February 21 - Incident Not Reported, N. Longstreet St., Kingstree
February 22 - Assault – Intimidation, Giles St., Kingstree
February 23 - Vandalism of Property – By Vehicle, N. Longstreet St., Kingstree
•Runaway, 3rd Ave., Kingstree
•Domestic Violence 2nd, Green St., Kingstree
•Assisted Another Agency, corner of Longstreet St. and Main St., Kingstree
February 24 - Assault and Battery 3rd, Lexington Ave., Kingstree
February 25 - Larceny- All Other, Tomlinson St., Kingstree
•Information Purpose, Ashton Ave., Kingstree