Kingstree native to tape live show

  • Updated
Dr. Inetta Jenkins Fulton pic

Dr. Inetta Jenkins Fulton

TV Host and Executive Producer Dr. Inetta Jenkins Fulton will be taping live at the C. Williams Rush Museum of African American Art at 200 Hampton Street, Saturday, May 1, at 1 p.m. The show will include a book signing by author and educator Wandy Wallace Taylor. Both women reside in Georgia but grew up in Kingstree and are 1973 graduates of Kingstree Senior High School.

Limited seating is available by texting (803) 397-1859 or email Cassandra.w.rush@aol.com. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed.  Visit website for more info www.Womennpower.org. The show, “Inetta and Friends” airs on WLCN TV Charleston every Monday at 10 p.m.

