Kingstree Lions raise funds for fire

At a recent Kingstree Lions Club meeting Captain Clay Matthews of the Kingstree Fire Department was the primary speaker. Matthews was demonstrating the Flir Thermal Imaging Camera, a situational awareness camera, which was recently purchased with funds donated by the Lions Club. This camera is utilized by local fire and police departments to find missing persons, as well as realize “hot spots” in structural fires. Its ability to “see” through walls helps save lives.
Local Lions Club members throughout the year are asking for donations that aid multiple causes on a local, state, and international level. The Kingstree Lions traditionally have raised funds for items like this with their annual birthday calendar sales (currently ongoing) and Vidalia onions sales (May of each year). When a Lion asks for a donation, please help make our community a safer, and better, place to live.
For more information about Lions visit
https://www.facebook.com/groups/228431503845454