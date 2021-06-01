Kingstree Fire Department settling In to new quarters

Eight months after the Kingstree Fire Department (KFD) moved into its new headquarters, they are still unpacking boxes. “We were in the old building for 31 years,” Chief Tim Duke said recently, “and during that time we accumulated a lot of stuff.” He added that in moving from “a barn into a palace,” they are having to decide what they need to keep and what they can do without.
In September 2020, the KFD, along with the Kingstree Police Department, moved into the Richard L. Treme Public Safety Complex on Longstreet, next door to Kingstree Town Hall. For the preceding 31 years, the Fire Department was housed behind town hall in facilities originally built as a maintenance shop for the South Carolina Highway Department.
As you walk through the halls of the KFD’s new home, you’ll see a wall of photos of today’s active firefighters, another of those who have retired from firefighting, and a legacy wall dedicated to those who were part of the fire service but have passed on. You will also see many creative touches fashioned by the firefighters and volunteers, including a flag made from fire hoses, and in the kitchen/break room, tables made from doors that were initially slated to be used in the construction of the building, but were not.
There are also rooms where the firefighters on duty can rest when not answering calls and facilities where emergency service workers can stay should there be a natural disaster.
Duke has eight paid employees and 26 volunteers. The volunteers range in age from 18 to 66, with the majority of them in their mid-20s and 30s. While the firefighters normally engage in regular group training, COVID-19 has greatly curtailed these exercises. The chief, however, was happy to report that the KFD had in the last week held its first group training in over a year.
The Town of Kingstree also boasts a 3/3y Insurance Services Office (ISO) Public Protection ISO™ rating. The first number is for properties within five road miles of a recognized fire station and within 1000 feet of a fire hydrant. The second number designates that there are properties within five road miles of a station but beyond 1,000 feet of a fire hydrant. Duke says the Town of Kingstree has some areas on the edge of the swamp that are greater than 1,000 feet from a fire hydrant, but there are no buildings on those properties.
The chief encourages anyone who owns property inside the Town of Kingstree to check with their fire insurance providers to make sure they are getting the benefits of the low ISO rating, particularly if your insurance agent doesn’t have an office in Kingstree. A Class 3 ISO rating qualifies you for a discount on your premiums. Only a few towns the size of Kingstree are able to meet ISO’s standards for this excellent rating, and sometimes insurance agents don’t think to check with ISO to determine if their policy holders qualify for the discount. ISO ratings run from Class 1, indicating superior fire protection to Class 10, which denotes that a fire department doesn’t meet ISO’s minimum criteria.
The Town of Kingstree’s Fire Department responds to upwards of 500 calls per year.