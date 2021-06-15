Kingstree doctor retires after successful career in medicine

On May 27, after finishing up with his last patient for the day, Dr. Raymond K. Allen hung up his stethoscope and turned off the lights, capping off a 31-year career in medicine.
Dr. Allen and his staff have cared for generations of the same families in Williamsburg County since 1990, when he opened Kingstree Family Medicine after working with a doctor in Summerville and deciding to move back home to help his local community.
Born in Kingstree and raised in Greeleyville, Allen graduated from Laurence Manning Academy in Manning. He briefly attended Wofford College in Spartanburg and finished his undergraduate work at Clemson University, later graduating from medical school at MUSC in Charleston.
“I’m the first in my family to go to medical school,” he said. “I was science-oriented and just liked that portion of it.”
After starting his Kingstree office, Allen saw that there were a few, older guys in practice but “everybody had to do their shift.”
“Starting out, you are by yourself so you have to do the best you can with what you have,” he said. “You don’t have a lot of specialty help, but I had a good steady patient flow from the first day.
“It is an underserved area, and the need was there. People were receptive to me, and I knew a fair number of people from growing up in the county.”
In 2015, Allen partnered with McLeod Physician Associates and changed the name of his practice to McLeod Family Medicine Kingstree.
“The regulatory agencies that controlled medicine, so to speak, it just made it hard to be able to comply with all they were asking,” he said. “McLeod offered me a good bit of ancillary help so it a good deal for me and I think a fair deal for them, and it worked pretty well.”
Allen said that a lot has changed since he started in medicine, particularly in the handling of electronic medical records. The days of seeing walls filled with rows of paper files are almost in the past.
“And those are not mandatory, but incentives are placed to pretty much encourage you to use it,” he said regarding electronic records. “It takes a lot more time to see someone than it used to.
“Now that it is all digitized, it is a lot more portable than it used to be. You have to be techno-savvy to really thrive, so it makes things a bit more difficult.”
According to Allen, the field of medicine continues to evolve, even though a lot of the same diseases are still around. He attended seminars yearly to provide the best possible care to his patients.
“I’m seeing the same things that I always did see,” he said. “Hypertension, diabetes, elevated cholesterol and heart disease.
“The treatments are advancing so quickly. New drugs are coming out what seems like every day and trying to keep up is impossible. You do the best you can.”
Allen said what he will miss most is the staff who he worked with during his career, some of whom have been there with him since the beginning.
“One of the things that I’m proud of, my wife and I ran the practice for years and years, we didn’t have much staff turnover,” he said. “We had one lady 31 years; one lady is still there as I leave.
“My office staff was my second family, and I am going to miss the interaction with them.”
A few years ago, Allen was chatting with one of his former medical school classmates who practices in California, and his friend explained that the group practice he was with mandated their retirement age at 65.
“I knew I was coming right up on that and wasn’t quite ready for that then,” he said. “It planted the seed in my brain and just one day I said that I might be better off kind of stepping back and taking it a little easier.
“My wife and I talked it over with my children and I decided to pick a day and pretty much have stuck with it.”
A family that he loves very much and looks forward to spending more time with as his medical career is finishing. Allen has three children, the majority in medicine themselves and six grandchildren, all girls.
“That was kind of pushing me out the door too, I wanted to spend some more time with my family and those girls,” he said.
What will Allen do now that he has more time to spare? Along with his family, one of his biggest hobbies is traveling, in fact, he has a trip planned near the end of summer with his wife to relax.
He also looks forward to playing golf when he can, although he said that is an aspect in his life that could use some more work.
“I wouldn’t call what I do playing golf,” he said. “I go out there and participate some. I do my best.”
As for remaining in Williamsburg County, Allen said, “We are probably going to stay there for the indefinite future. We are kind of in-between both grandchildren so geographically it makes sense.
“I’ll find something to do. My wife has a honey-do list. I’ll be doing that for the foreseeable future.”