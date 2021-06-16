King Herbert Wilson is a cancer survivor

Meet a true childhood cancer warrior, Master King Herbert Wilson! King is the son of Joi Owens Wilson and Herbert Wilson. His older brothers are Caleb and Tristan who have been attentive to King throughout this ordeal. His maternal grandparents are William Owens, Sr. and the late Ronita S. Owens, and his paternal grandparents are the Rev. Herbert Wilson and Mary Jane Wilson, all of Kingstree.
He was diagnosed with neuroblastoma about a year ago, but after two bone marrow transplants and several rounds of chemo, King is winning his race against neuroblastoma.
King is being recognized for his courage and his success in beating cancer with eight billboards throughout the Greater Atlanta area. “Just wanted to let you know that this is the current CURE billboard. How precious is he!! I know you agree! It is located on the following digital board locations, and is currently in rotation with others.
1. Dawsonville, GA – Hwy. 53 just north of Perimeter Road (approx. 6 miles north of GA 400)
2. Cumming, GA – GA 20/Buford Hwy. just west of Windemere Road (next to Star Storage at 2815 Buford Hwy.).
3. Buckhead – Lenox Road at Phipps Blvd. just outside of Phipps Plaza
4. 5008 Hog Mountain Rd., Flowery Branch, GA
5. 4084 Presidential Pkwy., Atlanta, GA
6. 4901 Old National Hwy., College Park, GA
7. 656 Atlanta Hwy., Cumming, GA
8. 6075 Atlanta Hwy., Alpharetta, GA”
King wants to thanks Buckel Design Group, LLC for their Platinum sponsorship of Lauren’s Run. You can join King in the race from wherever you are by visiting laurensrun.com.
Joi and Herbert, the entire Owens and Wilson families are so very appreciative for your prayers, best wishes, and considerations during King’s illness.