Keep Williamsburg Beautiful focus of discussion

Members of Keep Williamsburg Beautiful (KWB) met with a group at Holt’s Gifts in Kingstree Wednesday, March 17, to discuss the upcoming Great American Cleanup from March 20 – June 20. Since the 1970s the KWB organization has promoted beautification programs and preached litter awareness, beautification and recycling. However, they wish to do more to promote as the problem of littering continues to grow.
Topics discussed were youth and adult litter education, community cleanups and recycling with a focus on aluminum, cardboard, tires and industry recycling. They would like to reach out to churches, the work environment, schools and friends to promote beautification everywhere.
The group also acknowledged that cleanup efforts are fragmented across the county and if all of these groups and individuals who host their own cleanups would come together under one umbrella it would make for better planning, education, and implementation.
The KWB organization received a Palmetto Pride Grant this year. The funds can be spent on costs associated with travel, awards and to purchase reechers (handheld trash pickers), among other things. The Town of Kingstree plans to maintain the planters in town. Palmetto Pride will help with planters in Hemingway Greeleyville, and Lane and will also help in providing reechers, bags, and other supplies such as tarps for covering loads. They are also working with KAB on a beautification Grant for the Museum. For more information and how to become involved, call Leslee Spivey at (843) 327-5960.