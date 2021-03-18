Juveniles connected to separate incidents involving threats to schools

Two Williamsburg County School District Schools were on lockdown within a week of each other after both received threats. On March 11, Kenneth Gardner Elementary School was placed on lockdown for hours after a juvenile allegedly called in a shooting threat. Investigators with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office were able to locate where the call originated and interviewed the juvenile.
Investigators allege the juvenile called the school twice, stating that the individual was going to shoot up the school. The juvenile was referred to the Department of Juvenile Justice. Kingstree Police Department and Williamsburg County and Kingstree Fire Departments assisted in establishing traffic control points to redirect traffic around the school during the incident.
On March 17, law enforcement placed the Kingstree Middle Magnet School under lockdown after a 14-year-old allegedly used a TextNow App to communicate information by phone that they were bombing the school. The student was charged with Conveying False Information Regarding the Attempted Use of a Destructive Device and Disturbing Schools and transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.
Kingstree Police Department and Williamsburg County and Kingstree Fire Departments assisted Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office. Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division assisted with K9 Explosive Bomb Dogs.
The investigations into both matters are ongoing. Anyone with information regarding either incident is asked to call the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (843) 355-6381. Read more in The News March 24 issue.