Jonte - Sabb Farmer’s Market and Pavilion celebrates with ribbon cutting

On May 21, Greeleyville held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a community farmer’s market/pavilion that will provide a place for town gatherings.
The structure is named for Senator Ronnie A. Sabb and the late Leonard Jonte, who died in 2008 and devoted countless hours to his native town.
“I consider Greeleyville a small town, a small town with a large heart,” Mayor Jesse Parker said as he greeted everyone in attendance, even some first-time visitors to the town.
“You are always welcome here in the town of Greeleyville, so we don’t want this to be your last time that you venture here with us.”
Parker said the pavilion at the main square has been a vision of his since 2016.
“We had the initial drawings of this building in 2016,” he said. “Through my vision, it quickly became a goal for the Greeleyville Town Council as we worked hard to pursue the funds for this facility.”
Parker said the town faced many obstacles as the space came to fruition but thanked the many funding sources that supported them throughout.
“We thought it was crazy at first and the first estimate that we got back from Beaufort Design was that this building would cost us between $200,000 and $300,000,” he said.
He thanked Nikkie Toomes and George Hicks from the USDA; Theo Lane, Area Director for Duke Energy and Senator Sabb.
Greeleyville native and owner of Metro Dwellings, LLC, Kevin Giles constructed the pavilion.
“He is what I call one of our homeboys,” Parker said. “He worked with us and got us where we are today.”
Williamsburg County Supervisor Dr. Tiffany Wright said that she was in awe of the pavilion and said that she looks forward to the next big thing that comes out of the town.
“A little town with a big heart,” Wright said. “That is a great description of Greeleyville.”
She said that the structure is a “testament of the hard work, dedication and the vision that it takes to pull something like this off.”
Sabb thanked both city, county and state leadership for coming together to support Mayor Parker’s vision.
“I enjoy being a part of these kinds of efforts,” Sabb said.
After a ribbon-cutting, Jonte’s daughters helped unveil the sign proclaiming the community structure as the Jonte/Sabb Farmer’s Market and Pavilion.
Mayor Parker previously told the Times how excited he is about the opportunities the building will offer. “This will enhance our Flag Day,” he said. “We can bring over performers like dance schools because now we’ll have a large enough dance stage for them.
“And since it will act as a farmer’s market, the people can go to with their garden and farm products and exchange or sell with each other.”