Jones recipient of the Eleventh Masonic District Scholarship

The Eleventh Masonic District is pleased to announce Aaliyah Dajanee Jones is the winner of District Eleventh Scholarship Elimination Competition.
The scholarship committee conducted the local elimination competition according to The M.W. Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of the State of South Carolina Guidelines. Due to COVID-19, the competition was held virtually via Zoom during the month of March 2021.
Jones will graduate in 2021 with honors from Georgetown High School. She is a very hard working and determined student. She tutors students in subjects like Geometry, Algebra and Spanish. She also participates in several school, community and church activities. She is the proud daughter of Mrs. Alfreda H. Jones and the late Lawrence E. Jones, Jr.
Jones will represent The Eleventh Masonic District in competing with 10 other Masonic District finalists from across the state of South Carolina.
The finalists will compete for one of M.W. Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of South Carolina two $4,000 scholarships, later this year.
The essay judges for the District were Sisters: Mary L. Darby, Sadie Cooper and Doris Knowlin.
The Eleventh Masonic District consists of brothers from Georgetown and Williamsburg counties; and the District Scholarship Committee consists of brothers: Harmon Cooper, Jr.-chairman, Mark Easterling, Gilmore McManus, Tyrone Frasier, Qulex J. Dickerson, Claude Graham and Robert L. Scott 33°, District Eleventh Deputy.