Johnny's Boy's Express receives April Image Award

The Williamsburg HomeTown Chamber presented the Image Award for April to Johnny Boy’s Express located on Highway 527. Rocky Patel purchased the former Country Store in 2009 and began renovations of the inside of the store. On July 22, 2010 the store was opened to the delight and support of the local community. The store offers a variety of snacks and drinks along with breakfast, home cooked food during the day, hot dogs, and Hunts Brother’s Pizza. Mr. Patel said business was good.
In 2014 the Patels leased the store and left the community for Greenville. After enough traffic and big city living, Rocky moved back to Kingstree in 2018. In celebration of his 10-year anniversary of owning the property, Mr. Patel initiated a renovation of the gas station side of the business in 2020 and recently finished it in 2021. In addition to this property, Mr. Patel owns Tanners located on Thurgood Marshall Highway in Kingstree. Johnny Boy’s Express employees six people and could possibly use others but noted the difficulty in hiring employees at this time. As a local small businesses Johnny Boys supports the community through local churches and Williamsburg Academy. He invites the community to come by his store located at 1996 Sumter Highway in Kingstree. His phone number is (843) 382-8877.