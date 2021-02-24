Information being sought in homicide investigation

The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the homicide of Mark “Rhalo” McCrea that occurred on Deer Dr., in the Kingstree area of Williamsburg County (Green Acres Community) on September 23, 2019. Anyone with knowledge or information regarding this incident is asked to contact Investigator Jalisa Brown at (843) 355-6381 ext. 4536. You can also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee by submitting a web tip at www.peedeeswanted.com, downloading the “P3 Tips” app on your Apple or Android Device or call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372). Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1000.00 from Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) involved in a crime.