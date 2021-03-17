HopeHealth welcomes Wise

HopeHealth welcomes Matt Wise, FNP, family nurse practitioner, to HopeHealth in Kingstree.
Wise earned a Master of Science in Nursing-FNP from South University, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of South Carolina Upstate, and an associate in nursing from Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College in Orangeburg.
From Kingstree, Matt is a member of Kingstree Presbyterian Church and coaches softball and baseball at the Kingstree Recreation Center.
HopeHealth is a nonprofit leader in providing affordable, expert health care and infectious diseases services for all ages in Aiken, Florence, Clarendon, Orangeburg, and Williamsburg counties. The federally qualified health centers are the primary care providers of choice for more than 50,000 patients. To become a patient, call (843) 667-9414 or visit hope-health.org.