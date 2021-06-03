HopeHealth welcomes new provider

HopeHealth welcomes behavioral health consultant Kira O’Neal to HopeHealth in Lake City.
O’Neal graduated from Francis Marion University in Florence, S.C., with a Bachelor of Science in psychology and minor in biology. She received a Master of Arts in counseling from Webster University in Myrtle Beach, S.C..
