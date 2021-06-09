HopeHealth welcomes new provider

HopeHealth welcomes behavioral health consultant Maci Johnson to HopeHealth on Palmetto Street where she will serve patients in the pain management program.
Johnson graduated from the University of South Carolina in Columbia, S.C., with a Bachelor of Social Work and from Savannah State University in Savannah, Georgia, with a Master of Social Work.
From, Dillon, S.C., Johnson volunteers with Save The Youth Expo, hosted in Latta, S.C., and She Is Me Mentoring. She completed international school-based social work in Trinidad and Tobago, and is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.
