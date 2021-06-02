HopeHealth welcomes new provider

HopeHealth welcomes behavioral health consultant Dorothy Selmon to the HopeHealth Medical Plaza in Florence.
Selmon graduated from Francis Marion University in Florence, S.C., with a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish and a Master of Science in clinical psychology. She is fluent in both English and Spanish, and has experience counseling patients in addictions, family, and individual therapy.
