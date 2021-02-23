DEW, Operation Palmetto Employment (OPE), and SC Works Veterans Services are hosting the “Honoring Our Veterans Virtual Job Fair.” This event is open to the public, however veterans will receive first priority and will be provided early admittance from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. to meet with hiring employers. The public will be able to participate the virtual event anytime from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Registration is required to attend the virtual event. As of February 22, 330 jobseekers have registered to participate statewide, so we need your help in getting this information out. Jobseekers will need to create a free profile with Premier Virtual and upload their resume prior to the event starting. To register, click here: https://portal.premiervirtual.com/event/register- jobseeker/3278-honoring-veterans-virtual-fair (please open link in Chrome browser on desktop).
We have created a tutorial video to explain for jobseekers what the experience will look like, from registration, uploading their resume and then the day-of user experience. You can watch that here on our SC DEW YouTube page.
90+ employers are scheduled to participate and are looking to hire for more than 2,900 positions, most of which are full time positions.
Employers Registered To Participate:
84 Lumber
All Ways Caring Home Care
Already HomeCare
Associates Asset Recovery
BD – Becton Dickinson
Blue Cross Blue Shield of SC –Administrative/Customer Service
Borgers USA Corp
Central Textiles, Inc.
City of Columbia
Coastal Sealcoat
ADUSA Distribution, LLC
Allegiance Industries
Amazon
Automation Personnel Services, Inc.
Beaufort County
BMW Manufacturing Co., LLC
BridgeWorks
Champion Aerospace
City of Rock Hill
COLOR-Fi
Aiken Regional Medical Centers
Allied Universal Security
Aryzta
Bausch and Lomb
Blue Cross Blue Shield of SC – IT
Borden Dairy
Carowinds
Chief Services and Security Solutions
Coastal Employment
Comporium
Contec Inc.
District Five of Lexington & Richland Counties
F. Schumacher & Co.
G&I Security Company, LLC
Green River Cabins
HHS
International Paper – Lexington
Kentwool
Lexington Medical Center Extended Care
McLeod Health
Meyer Utility Structures
NEXIEN
Performance Foodservice
Randstad
Safe Rack
SC Department of Corrections
Sitel
Spectrum –Charter Communications
Terminix Service Inc.
Vulcan Materials Company
White Oak Manor
Cooper Standard
Dollar General
FedEx Ground
Georgia-Pacific
Greenville County School District
HUSQVARNA
Keer America Corporation
Kiawah Island Golf Resort
Liptrot
Medshore Ambulance Services
Midcon Cables Co., Inc.
OCAB CAA Inc.
Pleasurecraft Engine Group
Rhino Demolition
Saluda County Detention
SC Highway Patrol
Soft-Tex
Stanley Black & Decker
TICO Terminal Investment Corporation
Waffle House, Inc.
CPM Federal Credit Union
Effex Management Solutions
FootPrint
GLEAMNS Human Resources Commission Inc.
Harbor Freight Tools
International Paper – Laurens
Kelly Services
Lexington County Sheriff’s Office
Maxabilities
Mergon Corporation
Military Sealift Command
Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union
Procon & Associates, INC
Ross Distribution
Santee Cooper
SC Thrive
South State Bank
Stevens Protection Investigation LLC
Unique Loom
Wendcharles II, Wendy’s
Jobseekers can also learn more about the free services available to them by visiting or calling their closest SC Works Center near them: https://www.scworks.org/about-us/statewide-centers.
