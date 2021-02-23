You have permission to edit this article.
Honoring Our Veterans Virtual Job Fair

McLeod

DEW, Operation Palmetto Employment (OPE), and SC Works Veterans Services are hosting the “Honoring Our Veterans Virtual Job Fair.” This event is open to the public, however veterans will receive first priority and will be provided early admittance from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. to meet with hiring employers. The public will be able to participate the virtual event anytime from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Registration is required to attend the virtual event. As of February 22, 330 jobseekers have registered to participate statewide, so we need your help in getting this information out. Jobseekers will need to create a free profile with Premier Virtual and upload their resume prior to the event starting. To register, click here: https://portal.premiervirtual.com/event/register- jobseeker/3278-honoring-veterans-virtual-fair (please open link in Chrome browser on desktop).

We have created a tutorial video to explain for jobseekers what the experience will look like, from registration, uploading their resume and then the day-of user experience. You can watch that here on our SC DEW YouTube page.

90+ employers are scheduled to participate and are looking to hire for more than 2,900 positions, most of which are full time positions.

Employers Registered To Participate:

84 Lumber

All Ways Caring Home Care

Already HomeCare

Associates Asset Recovery

BD – Becton Dickinson

Blue Cross Blue Shield of SC –Administrative/Customer Service

Borgers USA Corp

Central Textiles, Inc.

City of Columbia

Coastal Sealcoat

ADUSA Distribution, LLC

Allegiance Industries

Amazon

Automation Personnel Services, Inc.

Beaufort County

BMW Manufacturing Co., LLC

BridgeWorks

Champion Aerospace

City of Rock Hill

COLOR-Fi

Aiken Regional Medical Centers

Allied Universal Security

Aryzta

Bausch and Lomb

Blue Cross Blue Shield of SC – IT

Borden Dairy

Carowinds

Chief Services and Security Solutions

Coastal Employment

Comporium

Contec Inc.

District Five of Lexington & Richland Counties

F. Schumacher & Co.

G&I Security Company, LLC

Green River Cabins

HHS

International Paper – Lexington

Kentwool

Lexington Medical Center Extended Care

McLeod Health

Meyer Utility Structures

NEXIEN

Performance Foodservice

Randstad

Safe Rack

SC Department of Corrections

Sitel

Spectrum –Charter Communications

Terminix Service Inc.

Vulcan Materials Company

White Oak Manor

Cooper Standard

Dollar General

FedEx Ground

Georgia-Pacific

Greenville County School District

HUSQVARNA

Keer America Corporation

Kiawah Island Golf Resort

Liptrot

Medshore Ambulance Services

Midcon Cables Co., Inc.

OCAB CAA Inc.

Pleasurecraft Engine Group

Rhino Demolition

Saluda County Detention

SC Highway Patrol

Soft-Tex

Stanley Black & Decker

TICO Terminal Investment Corporation

Waffle House, Inc.

CPM Federal Credit Union

Effex Management Solutions

FootPrint

GLEAMNS Human Resources Commission Inc.

Harbor Freight Tools

International Paper – Laurens

Kelly Services

Lexington County Sheriff’s Office

Maxabilities

Mergon Corporation

Military Sealift Command

Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union

Procon & Associates, INC

Ross Distribution

Santee Cooper

SC Thrive

South State Bank

Stevens Protection Investigation LLC

Unique Loom

Wendcharles II, Wendy’s  

Jobseekers can also learn more about the free services available to them by visiting or calling their closest SC Works Center near them: https://www.scworks.org/about-us/statewide-centers.

About the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce

The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce is putting South Carolinians to work. The agency has four missions: (1) workforce development; (2) free job match employment services; (3) unemployment insurance; and (4) labor market information. All four missions contribute to workforce development. The agency is dedicated to advancing South Carolina through services and programs that meet the needs of our businesses, jobseekers and those looking to advance their careers.

 