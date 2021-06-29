Hemingway police chief retires after more than 17 years

Chief H. Bryan Todd recently retired after serving more than 17 years as the chief of police in Hemingway but is not hanging up the badge quite just yet.
On June 22, Todd was administered the oath of office by Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver to become a deputy for the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. He will be assigned to Judicial Services, according to the sheriff.
“His service to this town was unmatched and we have expressed our gratitude to him, as we hope you will do too,” Mayor John Michael Collins said in a Facebook post about Todd, adding that they recently celebrated his service to the town at Kenny’s BBQ with his coworkers, family and close friends.
Collins said that the town is actively interviewing for the Chief of Police position. He added that they will have a thorough vetting process, according to the post.
“We do not take filling this position lightly,” Collins said in the post. “Your safety has not been without concern; we are being covered by the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Department.
“They are doing an excellent job, and we cannot thank them enough for their support. Their presence has been noticed by many of you as they are actively serving during the day and night.”
Collins said the town has increased its hourly rate and implemented other incentives to make the position competitive to other areas.
“It is our goal to have a fully staffed police department as soon as possible,” he said in the post. “We thank you for your patience and understand as we work diligently to onboard the very best for you.”