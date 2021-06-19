Hemingway man sentenced to 16 years

A Hemingway man was sentenced on June 2 in a Georgetown County courtroom to 16 years in prison for sexually abusing a minor back in 2018.
Fredrick Williams, 35, was convicted of criminal sexual conduct with a minor involving a 14-year-old girl and must serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for supervised release.
Williams must also register as a sex offender and will be placed on the Central Registry of Child Abuse and Neglect, an internal database that allows the Department of Social Services to track perpetrators of abuse and neglect.
The offense is designated as a sexually violent offense which subjects Williams to the Sexually Violent Predators Act and the possibility of civil commitment following incarceration, said Alicia Richardson, the deputy solicitor, who along with Liz Smith, an assistant solicitor, prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Williams had prior convictions of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, a probation violation and multiple counts of domestic violence, according to court records.
The two-day trial was presided over by Circuit Court Judge Steven H. John and had been continued because of the pandemic.
Williams was facing the maximum penalty of 20 years, because it is a violent, most serious office, Richardson said.
“Immediate reporting of this incident was a major factor in the successful prosecution of this case,” Richardson said. “The minor and a younger sibling testified during the trial and demonstrated bravery and poise beyond their years. The collaboration between the SANE trained nurses and doctors at Tidelands Hospital, the Georgetown Police Department, specifically Investigator Allen Morris under the leader of Chief Kelvin Waites, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office victim advocate who assisted, SLED, DSS, the Children’s Recovery Center, and the prosecuting team was invaluable in insuring that Williams was brought to justice.”