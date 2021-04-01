Hello Spring

Spring wouldn’t be spring without the electric yellow of daffodils. Because daffodils are the first flowers we see in the springtime they represent rebirth and new beginnings. Mary Jean Holt has planted over 250 Holland Daffodils throughout the medians on Main Street in Kingstree. The flowers welcome drivers into the city as seen at the foot of the Town of Kingstree sign on Highway 52 or East Main Street. Her effort was made possible through a partnership between Keep Williamsburg Beautiful and the Kingstree Main Street Project.