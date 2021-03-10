Harvin recognized

Local attorney Doward K. Harvin was recently recognized by the South Carolina Bar Association during Black History Month. In 2011 while he worked as public defender in Williamsburg County, Harvin opened the Law Office of Doward Keith Harvin, L.L.C. in Hemingway. However, his path in life almost didn’t happen.
While most attorneys always had their sights set on law school, the idea hadn’t crossed Harvin’s mind. When he was an undergrad at SC State, a gentleman in the career development department encouraged him to attend law school. But he wasn’t quite ready to make a decision.
After graduating with a degree in Business Management, Harvin would go on to work for the government in Quantico, VA but he always remembered the man’s words.
One afternoon he took a drive to clear his mind and prayed about it. He ended up in Hemingway in an area with a history of drugs. That’s where he saw a child half clothed and realized no one he knew went to law school in his community.
In 2005 he was accepted to USC Law School.
Law school wasn’t a piece of cake. “The first year was difficult. It was like learning a new language,” he said. “It’s such a different type of schooling. Nothing I had ever experienced.” He didn’t allow his new environment to break his determination and would go on to enjoy many accomplishments throughout his career to include a Clyburn Political Fellow, Upward Bound TRIO Achiever, Williamsburg County HomeTown Chamber Image Award winner and was presented Humanitarian of the Year during the 2017 HomeTown Chamber Banquet. He also was recently honored as a “40 Under 40” award recipient by South Carolina State University.
Harvin has served on the South Carolina State University Board of Trustees and is currently serving on the S.C. Bar House of Delegates, Bar Diversity Committee, Bar Diversity Plan Implementation Committee and on the Board of Governors. Harvin says he has no regrets. “I believe that God placed him there to direct my path at a crucial moment in my life,” he said. “I wouldn’t change anything.”