Harbor Freight Distribution Center donates needed supplies to KFD

The Kingstree Fire Department were the recent recipients of a valuable donation that Assistant Chief Jeremy Morris said will greatly help them as they settle into the Richard L. Treme Public Safety Complex that opened in Sept. 2020.
The department needed new air reels that would have cost more than $600 out of its budget, so Morris said they contacted the Harbor Freight Distribution Center in Dillion to inquire about a discount.
To the fire department’s surprise, Nick Thames at Harbor Freight talked it over with management at the distribution center and they made the decision to donate six Diablo air reels to the KFD.
“I called them to see if they would give us a discount and it turned out they actually donated them,” Morris said. “We were very pleased, it saved us that much money and we are working on a very tight budget.”
Morris said they are currently down two staff members and with the current overtime expenses, it was a blessing in disguise. He said the air hose reels are needed to plug in their fire apparatus to keep the air brakes pumped at the new station.
On May 26, the KFD traveled to the distribution center and was given a tour of the 2.3 million square feet facility located off I-95. The fire department said that they want to give a huge shout-out to Harbor Freight and Thames for the needed gear.
“It’s doesn’t happen too often,” Morris said. “This is kind of big for us.”
Founded in 1977, Harbor Freight Tools is a family-owned national tool retailer based in Calabasas, Calif.