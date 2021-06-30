Grill safely this summer and year-round

Firing up the grill this summer? Food poisoning typically peaks in the summer months due to warmer temperatures. To help you and your loved ones stay healthy when grilling this season or any time of year, follow these tips:
• Separate meats, poultry, and seafood from other food while shopping and before grilling.
• Chill meats, poultry, and seafood at 40°F or below until you’re ready to grill.
• Wash your hands before and after handling raw meat, poultry, and seafood. Wash surfaces and utensils before and after cooking.
• Clean the grill surface before cooking. If you use a wire bristle brush to clean, make sure no bristles are left on the grill surface.
• Don’t cross-contaminate. Throw out marinades that have touched raw meat, and use clean utensils and plates for cooked meat.
• Use a food thermometer to make sure meats, poultry, and seafood are cooked to a safe internal temperature.
Visit How to Grill Safely (also in Spanish) for more information on grilling this summer.