Greeleyville Elementary named as library grant recipient

Greeleyville Elementary School was established in 1903. The school currently serves approximately 300 students from child development through fifth grade. Greeleyville Elementary School was the first school in Williamsburg County School District to be recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School. The Title One school met AYP, Adequate yearly progress consistently. GES was the recipient of the SC State Literacy award. Currently, GES is the recipient of the 21st Century grant.

Photo Provided