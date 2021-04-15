Great American Cleanup kicks off

A meeting of community leaders to launch the GREAT AMERICAN CLEANUP for 2021 was held on Monday, March 29, in Grace Hall at Williamsburg Presbyterian Church. Representative Cezar McKnight addressed the group committing support from the delegation that includes Senator Ronnie Sabb and Representative Carl Anderson and giving an update on the county’s efforts to recycle tires.
McKnight explained that tires pose a fire hazard and shelter mosquitos but are highly recyclable for many uses in playgrounds and stadiums. He also offered information about outlawing the use of plastic bags in the municipalities through Home Rule.
Further discussion by Keep Williamsburg Beautiful coordinator, Leslee Spivey, focused on the cleanup of Black River; major highway cleanup and enforcement by highway patrol of major highways 52, 261, 378, 527, 521; instituting a tarp give-away program at landfill sites; aluminum, cardboard and tire recycling. Leslee will coordinate flower planters in Greeleyville, Lane, Kingstree, and Hemingway. Laura Hundley has been tapped to be the new Youth Litter Educator.
Dr. Lewis Drucker, Scenic Black River commissioner, reported the yearly river cleanup will be held on Saturday, May 22, in collaboration with the Kingstree Lions Club and South Carolina Waterfowl Association. Each year river cleanup focuses on the same 7 miles of water between Gilland Park Landing in Kingstree and Bub’s Landing on 377. He further shared that the Scenic Black River Commission is doing water testing at 3 sites along the waterway: Mill Street in Kingstree, Millwood, and Johnson Swamp.
Connie Bradley, Adopt-A-Highway coordinator, reported that for 2019, 16 groups picked up 10,000 pounds of litter, covering 94 miles, involving 207 volunteers. Mayor Charlie Fulton shared the creative Lane project called “Driveway To Driveway” where each resident picks up trash and the town maintenance crew covers the spaces and places in between. Lane is in maintenance mode at this time!
A major PUSH for cleaning roadsides “Be a Good Example” KEEP WILLIAMSBURG BEAUTIFUL will begin on Earth Day, Thursday, April 22, and run through Wednesday, April 28. All civic groups, municipalities, school groups, county districts, churches are urged to be visible and involved during this important week. For more information on how to volunteer, get supplies and to report number of bags of trash picked up call Sarah at the Williamsburg HomeTown Chamber at 843-355-6431.