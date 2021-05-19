Grant awarded to WC Adult Education program

On May 13, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced that the Williamsburg County School District Adult Education program was the recipient of a $5,000 grant.
The foundation awarded approximately $140,000 in literacy grants to nonprofit organizations in South Carolina. The grants were part of a recent $10.5 million donation to the foundation to support summer, family and adult literacy program and the largest one-day grant donation in the 28-year history of the foundation.
A comprehensive list of grant recipients may be found online at www.dgliteracy.org. The grants awarded to South Carolina organizations are expected to positively impact the lives of more than 4,505 residents.
“We understand the meaningful impact that the Dollar General Literacy Foundation investments and grants can have on local schools, nonprofits and libraries, and we are pleased to provide our largest one-day grant award to serve additional students this year,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO and Dollar General Literacy Foundation board member. “Our support of communities’ educational advancements remains unwavering. We are proud to champion the positive work by each of today’s recipients and are happy to help individuals increase their potential and pursue their dreams of a better tomorrow through the power of education and literacy.”
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation supports organizations that increase access to educational programming, stimulate and enable innovation in the delivery of educational instruction and inspire a love of reading. Each year, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation awards funds to nonprofit organizations, schools, and libraries within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center to support adult, family, summer and youth literacy programs.
The Foundation also offers a student referral program for individuals interested in learning how to read, speak English or prepare for the high school equivalency exam. Referrals to a local organization that provides free literacy services are available through the website or through referral cards found in the Learn to Read brochures that are available at the cash register of every Dollar General store.